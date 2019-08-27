Inshallah controversy explained: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt has been pushed. Here's all what you need to know regarding what has happened so far.

Inshallah controversy explained: Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt being put on a back-burner has to be one of the most disappointing developments in Bollywood in the longest time. Considering the power-packed trio of Salman, Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a lot of expectations were tied to the project. Just days before the film could go on floors, Salman Khan made a shocking tweet stating that Inshallah has been pushed. However, he will still see us all on Eid 2020, hinting at a new movie announcement.

This was followed by an official statement from Bhansali productions stating that the production house has decided to not go ahead with the film for now. Ever since then, the Internet has been flooded with tweets expressing disappointment, speculations of a rift between Salman and Mr Bhansali and what could have gone wrong.

A report by ETimes states that Alia Bhatt was all set to start shooting for a solo song at a majestic set constructed at Mehboob studio. But before the team could start shooting, the project was shelved and the set was pulled down. Another report by the daily says that Inshallah has been delayed due to script issues. Salman had only been narrated the first half of the film. He asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the second half and especially climax but it wasn’t ready. Therefore, it was felt that the best time to release the film would be December 2020.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now… Further announcement will be out soon… God willing🙏🏻@prerna982 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 26, 2019

Spotboye in a report has said that Salman Khan has quit Inshallah due to the same reason Kareena Kapoor Khan left Ram Leela. A source has told the daily that Salman had allotted 125 days for Inshallah and wanted to release the film on Eid 2020 without fail. However, the filmmaker wanted more time to complete the film, which was just not possible for Salman due to his other commitments.

Amid the fiasco, another speculation says that the actor-filmmaker duo have split due to a fallout over renumeration. The actor had reportedly asked Rs 100 crore as his fees. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali felt that if gives Rs 100 crore to Salman Khan from a movie being made on Rs 150 crore budget, there would be no profit. This led to creative and financial disagreements between the two of them.

A report by Mid Day claims that Salman wanted to bring changes in the fabric of the film. He asked the filmmaker to tweak the script, including the climax. Due to disagreements over the narrative, the decision to shelve the film was taken. While Bhansali had envisioned a love story, Salman wanted Inshallah to be a typical Eid potboiler.

Speaking his silence over the same, Salman has told Mumbai Mirror that they have been friends before working on Khamoshi. They, then, worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. All he can say is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali cannot do gaddari with his film. He wants him to make the film he envisions and nothing changes between them as friends. He is also sure that nothing has changed in the filmmaker’s heart for him. Salman also expressed that he is very close to Bhansali’s mother and sister and would still work with him in the future.

After Salman’s exit from Inshallah, speculation is also rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will announce his next film in the upcoming week. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is tentatively titled as Izhaar and will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. If the reports come true, it will be a mega box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, Sanjay Leela Bhansali –Shah Rukh Khan film and Salman Khan’s next, which is speculated as Kick 2.

