The superstar Salman Khan has stepped out of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film, Inshallah. The actor confirmed the news with a social media post, followed by which the filmmaker also confirmed the same later. It is said that the Inshallah got shelved because of Salman's demand for high fees of Rs 100 crore, says source.

The latest decision of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of not going ahead with Inshallah starring Salman Khan has disturbed all the fans of the actor. The movie was scheduled to go on floors from the first week of September. From last few months, there were already talks around of the creative differences between Bhaijaan and the filmmaker. Since the actor confirmed that he has collaborated with Sanjay once again, one of the concerns was of the superstar’s fees in the film.

Inshallah was a much-awaited project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan together as the duo collaborated after a very long time for a project. The last time when they collaborated, was way back in the year 2007 for the film Saawariya.

It’s a very strange decision to shelve the film as it was already on the floors. Apparently, Alia Bhatt, who was signed opposite to Salman in the film, shot for four days, for a song in the film in Mehboob Studios, Mumbai. The film was said to have a budget of Rs 150 crore as it was being shot in the beautiful valleys of North India and many parts of USA. There were speculations that script being not completed yet, but at last, they had a fallout over the superstar’s remuneration, says source.

Adding to it, the source said that Salman is known for his own scripting sense and the actor wanted to make some changes this time as well in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s script. Inshallah was being produced by Sanjay, along with Salman Khan Films and the filmmaker wanted a continuous stretch of 120 days to complete the shooting of the film, commencing from the start of September. Everyone is well aware of the fact that Sanjay’s film can get extended even for more days, but Salman has Bigg Boss 13 and other brand commitments too to fulfill.

Apparently, Salman asked for the remuneration fees of Rs 100 crore. In the film with a budget of Rs 150 crore, if the actor takes Rs 100 crore then what would be the profit? It makes no sense, says source.

