Inshallah: Two powerhouse performers of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are set to collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah. As per latest reports, Salman Khan will play a businessman in his 40s and Alia Bhatt will be an aspiring actress in her 20s. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on Eid 2020.

Inshallah: After blockbuster films like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to don the director’s hat for his next film titled Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Ever since the film has been announced, talks regarding the age gap between the two actors have been rocking the headlines and general conversations. Amid such buzz, character details of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have been revealed before the film hits the floors.

According to the latest report by a news portal, Salman will play a 40-year-old businessman while Alia will play a 20-year-old aspiring actor. Interestingly, Salman’s character will be similar to his role in the film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. The report also stated that Inshallah will be a romantic journey between individuals from two different generations.

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can’t wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It’s been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Earlier this week, reports were also rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been scouting for shoot locations and wants to shoot portions of the film in cities like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi and others. Inshallah is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2020. The film will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Alia Bhatt’s film Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has hit the screens this weekend. One of the most awaited films of 2019, the film has opened with mixed reviews from film critics and Bollywood celebrities. Post this, she has also been roped in for films like Brahmastra, Takht and Sadak 2. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat. Post this, he will also be seen in Dabangg 3 and Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran.

