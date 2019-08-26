Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah postponed: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Inshallah which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been postponed because of this reason?

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah postponed: Bollywood actor Salman Khan shocked everyone when he Tweeted that his much-anticipated movie Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt will not be released on Eid 2020 and the release date has been pushed. It came as a big surprise for everyone as it was known to all that the film, which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was going to be released on Eid 2020 and even Rohit Shetty had shifted the release date of his movie Sooryavanshi to March 27 as Salman Khan’s Inshallah was to be out on May 22, the occasion of Eid.

However, looks like now fans will be left a little disappointed as the release date of the movie has been postponed. Although the makers and Salman Khan have not revealed that reason for pushing the release dates, media reports suggest that the reason for the film’s release date to get postponed is because the second half of the movie and scenes are not finalised yet.

According to media speculations, even though the locations were finalised, the second half of the script was not finalised yet and therefore the makers of the movie had to shift the release date. Although Salman Khan has promised his fans that he will see them on Eid 2020 but the film will not be Inshallah.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Salman Khan, who was last seen in box office blockbuster Bharat which was the directorial venture of Ali Abbas Zafar, is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is slated to hit the big screen on December 20 this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2 and by the end of September, he will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt. Salman Khan’s Inshallah is said to be a romance-drama.

