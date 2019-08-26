Inshallah: Salman Khan has disappointed his fans by tweeting about the postponed release of the film Inshallah, Inshallah was likely to be released next year that is 2020 on the occasion of Eid, read the full story to know the details

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are teaming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Both Slaman and Alia are prominent stars of Bollywood and are doing really well in their careers. Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat was a blockbuster hit and it did really well at the box office as the film was the biggest opener of 2019. Alia Bhatt is currently working hard for her upcoming film Sadak 2. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen together for the first time in the film Inshallah.

Salman Khan has disappointed his fans by tweeting about the postponed release of the film Inshallah, Inshallah was likely to be released next year that is 2020 on the occasion of Eid but now as per the announcement by Salman Khan release date of the film is pushed.



Here is the tweet:

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Now as the release of the film is postponed fans of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are disappointed as their wait for the film is increased but they are equally excited. Both lead star of Inahallah has a great fan following so their film together is going to be a good treat for the viewers.

Salman Khan recently completed the shoot of Dabangg 3 in the pink city, Jaipur and was in limelight due to the posts he shared from the sets of Dabangg 3. Salman shared a post on Instagram in which he was pampering a Horse, Sultan.

It would be interesting to see how the audience treats this on-screen couple of Salman and Alia. This movie is iconic because Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan are collaborating after 20 years. The last they worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999 and the film was a big hit.

