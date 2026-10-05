Inshallah Returns After 7 Years? Alia Bhatt Is Back With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, But What About Salman Khan?

Bhansali’s long-in-the-works Inshallah may have another shot at life, seven years after he initially announced his film starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. As per a new Mid-Day report, Bhansali and Alia are in talks to revive the project once they complete their upcoming movie, Love & War. But then, this would not be a simple revival of the 2019 film. The director is apparently working on some new ideas for this love story.

So where does that leave us with our favourite query about Inshallah?

Why Was Inshallah Shelved In 2019?

Inshallah was officially announced in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles, directed by Bhansali himself. The film was expected to see a collaboration of Salman and Bhansali. However, in August 2019, it was announced from the official accounts of Bhansali Productions that the project has been “put on hold for now.” The film was initially slated to release in Eid 2020.

The shelving of the project later became known to be due to creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. This was also confirmed by producer Jayantilal Gada in 2022.

Why Is Alia Bhatt Back In The Inshallah Conversation?

Alia’s possible return is particularly significant because Inshallah was supposed to mark her first collaboration with Bhansali. Instead, after Inshallah was shelved, Bhansali moved ahead with Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia. Their collaboration went on to become a major milestone in the actor’s career.

Now, Alia and Bhansali are working together again on Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The reported Inshallah discussions could therefore lead to another Bhansali-Alia collaboration.

Will Salman Khan Return To Inshallah?

For now, there is no confirmation that Salman Khan is returning. The latest report says Bhansali wants the screenplay and material finalised before making any casting decisions. That means the male lead remains undecided.

Shah Rukh Khan’s name had surfaced earlier this year as a possible replacement for Salman, with reports suggesting that the film could be reworked as a more mature romance. However, the latest update makes it clear that even Shah Rukh has not been locked. A younger actor could also be considered depending on what the rewritten story demands.

Does This New Inshallah Movie Mean The Same As That Of 2019?

No. According to recent gossip, Bhansali and Alia seem to be in talks about making this film into a different version altogether, instead of making an already existing Salman-Alia film. While the core of the story might remain intact, the writing might be significantly changed.

That is the reason for the big question regarding Salman’s involvement in the film. It would be decided by the director as to whether the original cast was suitable for the changed screenplay of the film or not. At present, there has been no official announcement regarding the revival of this film yet.

But after seven years, the film that once seemed permanently shelved may finally have a second chance — with its biggest casting mystery still unresolved.

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