Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Inshallah. The movie will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020 and is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office. The most interesting part about the film is Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will appear on-screen for the first time in this romantic flick.

Alia Bhatt is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. Her talent has no boundaries as she experiments her skills by acting in different genres. The Internet sensation has carved her space in the hearts of her fans so well that in just 7 years of her career she has a huge fan base all across the country. Starting from choosing good scripts to phenomenal acting skills, Alia is her fans favourite. Not only fans, but she is also among the favourite list of every filmmaker as every producer or director wants to work with the lovely lady. Some days back, the actor took to her official Twitter handle to share about her dream and confirmed that she is all set to appear with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next romantic flick Inshallah. She also shared about her emotions that it was her dream to work under Sanjay Leela Bhansali and after ages her dream became true.

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

A few hours earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar took to his official Twitter handle to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic film Inshallah will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. Good news for fans is Salman Khan will again create a buzz on Eid with his film with Alia Bhatt. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi at the box office. Recently, the makers of Sooryavanshi shared the posters of the film and announced the release date. Now this will be fun to watch the clash between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s film at the box office. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has already started with the shooting schedule of the film in Goa.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will next appear on-screens in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat with Katrina Kaif and will hit the silver screens this Eid 2019. The film is one of the highly anticipated films and is expected to create a huge buzz around. Talking about Alia Bhatt, currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

