Inshallah: Considered as the king of box office, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is on a great run at the cinema screens. After delivering one of the biggest hits of 2019, i.e Bharat, the actor has now moved on to his upcoming projects. Amid reports that the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt has been delayed due to Dabangg 3, a source close to the film unit has shut down the speculation as rubbish.

Talking to an entertainment portal, the source said that there are reports that Inshallah has been delayed because of Dabangg 3’s shooting but all of it is rubbish. Inshallah goes on floors on August 21 as per the schedule. It is also reported that Salman and Alia have met a few times for readings and they look great together.

While Alia was earlier apprehensive about facing Salman and hoping that she doesn’t behave like a fangirl, it all soon melted down. They are now geared up to work on one of the most beautiful love stories ever told in Hindi cinema. Earlier, speculation was rife that the shooting of Inshallah has been pushed to first week of September.

Both Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have one of the most anticipated Bollywood films lined up for them. Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has films like Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Inshallah and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which is a multi-starrer.

