Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated film Inshallah has been breaking headlines since its inception. For the film, Salman Khan will be collaborating with Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years and moreover, Salman will also be sharing the screens with Alia Bhatt for the first time, for which his fans are super excited. Moreover, the director of the film is also leaving no stone unturned to fulfill the expectations of his fans and has been searching for various locations to shoot the new age love story.

Reports reveal that Bhansali is currently in Florida, US. As per the reports, SLB with his entire team will be searching for beautiful locations in Florida for the rest three weeks. Talking about the story of the film, Salman Khan will be essaying the role of a businessman who is in his 40’s and carries himself well with a pair of sunglasses and designer jackets.

Talking about Alia’s character, Sanjay has been looking for Indian locations like Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Varanasi for shooting for Alia’s background. Talking about the prime locations which include–streets of Orlando and Miami beaches. Salman Khan’s character will be young at heart meanwhile, Alia will portray the role of a girl who belongs to a place near river Ganga.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which will hit the silver screens on December 21, 2019. Meanwhile, Alia is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which will release next year. Salman Khan’s last film Bharat has successfully crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore at the box office.

