Reports reveal that Inshallah will showcase the same side of Bhansali which was seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi. The film will not be shot in big sets but will be featuring in some real locations. Inshallah is a story of a 40-year-old businessman (Salman Khan) who is not so serious about his life as other men of his age should be. His father tells him he will gift him his entire wealth only when he changes his attitude and fall in love.

Alia plays the role of a girl who aims to become an actor. Both Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt pretends to be in a relationship but during the course, both of them fall for each other. Reports reveal that the plot of the film is somehow related to Salman Khan’s film Jaanam Samjha Karo. The film featured Urmila Matondkar and Salman Khan in lead roles so it can be said that Inshallah is the modern-day version on the old film Jaanam Samjha Karo.

Currently, both Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan are busy with their ongoing projects. Alia Bhatt is busy with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Salman Khan is shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.

