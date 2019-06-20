Inshallah Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt: Salman Khan will be featured with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project titled Inshallah. Sources stated that Khan will be playing the role of 40-plus businessman and whereas, Alia Bhatt to be an aspiring actress from Varanasi.

Inshallah: Salu Bhai and Alia Bhatt will share the movie stage together in Sanjay Bhansali’s upcoming project titled Inshallah. Inshallah isn’t a period of war or patriotic movie, in fact, it’s one of the youth-friendly movie. Bhansali had been always known for big sets in the movie but this time sources stated that the movie will be shot in the real locations.

A source stated that’ Bhansali will recreate the magic with Inshallah just like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi. The movie will be a romantic saga and will shoot on the real locations just to give make it more related to the audiences ., its a story of a 40-plus businessman who loves to live his life carefree and not as serious according to his age. But here’s the twist arrives that his father tabled one condition, which is to fall in love and change his lifestyle and become more serious towards life.

Whereas Alia’s character will be of an aspiring actress who Salman Khan gets to fool his father, so they acted as a couple in front of his father which is totally fake , but in the course of this fake relation they actual falls in love with each other, and how their world turns upside down that’s what Inshallah is all about, Khabri added.

After knowing the plot it somehow looked similar to other movies of Salman Khan, but it must be challenging to Bhansali, to take out something new from the old plot which other directors do, to reel screens. Will Inshallah be able to bring audiences to the theatres.

