Bollywood actor Salman Khan has quitted Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah and will now entertain the audience with Sajid Nadiadwala's film Kick 2 on Eid 2020 with Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb. Read the entire details below–

Since the time, the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan announced about their reunite for their film– Inshallah, all Salman Khan fans were very excited to watch Bhaijaan with Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screens. While the entire team of Inshallah was all set to begin with the shoot of the film from this month, it seems that there is still some time for Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to work together. Reports reveal that Salman Khan has quitted the project and wants Bhansali to continue the film the way he wants it.

Recently, in an interview, Salman Khan revealed that despite all this, both of them will continue to be friends. He further added that he shares a great bond with Sanjay even before his film Khamoshi released and then both of them worked together on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He added saying that Bhansali won’t do any gaddari with his film so he wants him to continue with the film, he wants to make.

Reports reveal that Salman Khan wanted to change certain things in the script. Salman green signaled the first half however, he wanted some changes in the second half, especially the climax. Though the director wanted Inshallah to be a love story, Salman Khan wanted it to be same like his Eid blockbusters in which romance remains a small element.

Reports reveal that instead of looking for an alternative for Salman Khan in Inshallah, Bhansali has decided to focus on another romantic project titled Izhaar. As per the buzz, Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the film. Talking about the superstar, Salman Khan will now continue with Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Kick 2 which will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now… Further announcement will be out soon… God willing🙏🏻@prerna982 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 26, 2019

Further, the release date of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb has also preponed. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in June, but as per the recent development, Laxmmi Bomb will hit the theatres on Eid with Kick 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App