Inshallah: The fate of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus hangs by a thread after the exit of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan from the project. While the fans of the superstar are already speculating his next release, a question mark looms large over who will step into Salman’s shoes and pair opposite Alia Bhatt. Amid a sea of disappointing tweets and speculations of a rift between the actor- director duo, a few names have come up for the next lead.

One of the names among the list is another Khan of the industry, i.e Shah Rukh Khan. Recent reports say that after Salman’s outser, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for the role. A source close to a news portal has revealed that the duo last worked together in Devdas. Talks on their next collaboration Izhaar have also been going around for a while. It seems like the director is now also keen to cast Shah Rukh for Inshallah.

Considering SRK and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Dear Zindagi, it would be interesting to see them in a romantic movie. Since Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his upcoming projects, fans can expect fireworks with two big movie announcements.

Several fans on social media have also requested the filmmaker to collaborate with Ranveer Singh yet again. Having delivered blockbuster films like Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in the past, it is a known fact that Ranveer and SLB are a crackling combination. Ranveer Singh also shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt recently in Gully Boy.

#Inshallah is not shelved yet. If the project is still on. I would suggest to cast @iamsrk as his leading man with aalia bhat as leading lady. — 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓱𝔃𝓮𝓮𝓫 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓭 🇮🇳 😌 (@Iam____Thahzeeb) August 28, 2019

Murmurs of Hrithik Roshan being considered for Inshallah are also doing rounds. After the success of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is now gearing up for War alongside Tiger Shroff and is impressing everyone with his action-packed avatar. Considering he fits the bill to the T to play a suave and stylish US-based Business tycoon, Hrithik also seems an appropriate option for male lead. Since he and Alia have never collaborated before, the audience can look out for a new on-screen Jodi on the block.

