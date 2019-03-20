Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screens for the first time in Bhansali's next film Inshallah. The movie is a love story which will be produced by Salman Khan. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about his film and revealed that he has been working on the script from the last one and half years and claims it to be different from his other movies.

One of the most renowned filmmakers of the industry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to feature Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in his next directorial Inshallah. Some reports also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in the film for a cameo role but this is not confirmed yet. The film will be co-produced by Salman Khan Films and it is said that Salman Khan will be teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years. Recently, Sanjay revealed in an Interview that both of them wanted to again collaborate after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi and Saawariya. He further said that he has been working on this project from last one and half year and after finalising and completing it, he then went to Salman Khan for the discussion. He further added upon saying that Inshallah is very different from his other films and is also producing a film on Balakot airstrike and Pulwama attack. Not only this, the hardworking filmmaker is also busy making the script of Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic.

He then said that Sahir Saab is counted amongst the most talented poet and lyricists and took up the responsibility to make his biopic which will be slightly inclined towards his love story. He then narrated the incident when he discussed the story of Inshallah with Salman Khan. Immediately after he ended up narrating the story, Salman Khan asked him when will they commence the shoot.

One of the reports also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working upon three scripts. Among which one is Inshallah, the second is based on the lines of his movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and the third is a two-hero period saga. This is anticipated that Shah Rukh Khan may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s third script. The overexcited actors also took to their Twitter handles to share the news. Both of them will be appearing for the first and fans are much excited about their new project.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More