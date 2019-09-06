Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considering to work on the film Inshallah which he decided to call off few weeks ago. As per reports, Sanjay will replace Salman Khan for the lead actor opposite Alia Bhatt.

Inshallah: The much-anticipated film Inshallah to be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featuring Salman Khan along with Alia Bhatt has been making headlines from the time it was announced. Fans got highly disappointed after hearing the news of the movie getting shelved. However, reports say that filmmaker Bhansali is rethinking about the film and had decided to replace Dabangg actor Salman Khan.

According to reports, an amount of Rs 15 crore has already been spent on the pre-production of the film. Sanjay thought of shelving the film because of the differences between him and Salman. However, the director is considering to continue the project without him and rework on the script. Alia will still be part of the film but with a new lead actor. Sanjay has already given many actors and crew the signing amount.

Sanjay and Salman worked together decades ago on the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which turned out to be a big hit. The reason for their differences might be that Salman was aksing to him to cast Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa. When asked from Waluscha she denied the rumors.

Like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films other films, Inshallah will be a big film with huge traditional sets. Sanjay’s last film was Padmaavat featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the main lead. The movie garnered a crazy response from fans and was a big hit. Post Padmaavat, Sanjay directed the movie Malaal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App