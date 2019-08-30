Inshallah: After facing huge loses the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali will rethink about shelving the Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan starrer. As per reports, the director had to pay Rs 15 crore from his own pockets. Read on to know more.

Inshallah: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was called off, many speculations were made about the same. As per latest reports, director SLB has put the film on hold and has decided to rethink about shelving the big project. The reason behind rethinking is that the filmmaker has already spent Rs 15 crore on the film.

It is said that Sanjay paid the actors signing amount and on pre-production stuff from his pocket. Apart from the main lead other actors were also finalized and signing amount was paid to them. Salman Khan also offered to produce the film but the movie was called off while the proposal was in talks.

Bhansali started working on the film a year ago and has already spent Rs 15 crore from his pocket to pay the ost of pre-production and salaries of every department. Apart from that, the director had already booked Mehboob studios in Bandra for the month of August as he likes to shoot the movies in complete privacy. Booking a studio for a month would have ost almost a crore.

Alia Bhatt was paid the signing amount and one song of the movie was also shot a few days before on a grand set for three days. Sanjay Leela is known for filming his movies on sets worth crores. The team had to fly to Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Haridwar for the shoot. Alia’s character had to be shot in Orlando and Salman Khan’s scene were set up on the beaches of Miami. However, a lot of money has been spent on the movie before it was properly shot and the filmmaker had to face a huge loss that too from his pocket.

