The shooting of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Inshallah which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will begin soon and Bhansali has finalised the locations for the shoot.

All the millions and billions of Salman Khan fans were extremely excited when it was announced that Salman Khan has been roped in for ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah in which the very young and talented Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead role.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with the team of Inshallah, has been travelling across India and the United States of America to find the perfect locations for the shoot of the movie and looks like they are finally done with their recce and have finalized the apt locations for the movie.

According to media reports, the first schedule of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah will be in Florida and the shooting of the movie will begin soon. Inshallah is slated to hit the silver screen in 2020 on Eid.

Prashant Shah, the executive producer of Salman Khan’s Inshallah, shared a photo of the team from California in which Bhansali is seen posing along with the crew of the film. It will be after 19 years that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reuniting for a movie.

They have previously given the classic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and later Salman Khan did a cameo in Bhansali’s Saawariya. Also, it will be interesting to see the fresh pairing between Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Salman Khan’s latest movie Bharat emerged as a blockbuster.

Apart from Inshallah, Salman Khan will also be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 which is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of this year.

