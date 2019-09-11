Inshallah is on hold due to the replacement of male lead actor, as Salman Khan back off from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next venture. Hrithik Roshan is expected to replace Salman Khan.

Inshallah: Salman Khan earlier announced that he is going to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years, the fans were overwhelmed with the news and were waiting for the big film. Most of the preproduction work had already done and Aliya Bhatt was all set to perform with Salman Khan. But many hearts are broken as clashes between Sanjay and Salman lead film to shelved. This was indeed a piece of bad news for the fans. Now the film is on hold as Sanjay is looking forward for the replacement.

Well, the reports said that it might be Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan who can replace Bhaijaan in the film. Alia Bhatt earlier revealed that she jumped for 5 minutes when she got to know about the film. Alia will remain in the film but there is nothing confirmed that who is going to play opposite her. Hrithik Roshan recently gave a blockbuster and appreciated for his performances. Undoubtedly he is the one who can give the charm back to the film. A lot of money had already spent on the film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali now could not take any risk.

There are other names that were driven for this role some said Ranveer Singh who is the forever savior of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film can join him once again. Criminal Justice actor Vikrant Massey was also into the rumours. Fans are also making assumptions about the replacement of Salman Khan.

Some fans are requesting Salman to get back to the film as they wanted to relive those days of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. But it seemed that Salman is not going to change his plans as he announced Prabhu Deva’s Korean remake Veteran. Reports said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a meeting with Hrithik Roshan, although there are no such official announcements regarding this.

