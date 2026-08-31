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Home > Entertainment News > Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s first home together is anything but conventional. From vintage finds and family keepsakes to bold wallpapers and artwork, their 4,000-square-foot Chennai apartment is a reflection of two lives coming together.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth (Photo:X)
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 21:47 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have given fans a glimpse of the place they now call home and it is as personal as their relationship. The couple’s first home together, featured by Architectural Digest India on August 31, is a 4,000-square-foot apartment on the 18th floor of a Chennai high-rise, where colourful interiors meet objects carrying years of memories.

Rather than committing to a single design aesthetic, the couple have created a space that brings together art, vintage furniture, Indian textiles and pieces connected to their respective histories.

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Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home

Originally designed by architect Sruthi C Reddy, the apartment was later reimagined with AD100 designer Pavitra Rajaram. Its long corridor acts as the spine of the home, connecting the living and dining areas, kitchen, bedrooms, den and TV room. Large windows and balconies open towards the Chennai skyline and distant sea, giving the apartment a sense of openness. The living room combines patterned upholstery, silk jamdani cushions, a Manchaha carpet and a Taherallys glass chandelier, creating a layered but lived-in setting.

The home also carries traces of both actors’ backgrounds. Aditi’s Hyderabadi heritage appears through contemporary interpretations of ikat and traditional textiles, while Siddharth’s deep connection to Chennai finds expression through historical maps and other references to the city.

From Vintage Finds To Siddharth’s Kamal Haasan Keepsake

Some of the most interesting details are tucked away in the home’s quieter corners. Their den doubles as an office and features vintage vinyl records, Filmfare Awards and a handmade film projector gifted to Siddharth by his guru, Kamal Haasan.

The couple’s bedroom follows a richer, more intimate palette, with a custom four-poster bed, floral wallpaper, traditional textiles and artwork. Meanwhile, the TV room embraces a bolder mood with yellow wallpaper, Sabyasachi velvet upholstery and vintage pieces.

A Home Shaped By Two Lives

The Chennai apartment comes at an important point in Aditi and Siddharth’s relationship. The actors, who reportedly fell in love while working together on Maha Samudram, got engaged in 2024 and later married in an intimate ceremony at the historic Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana.

Their new home, however, feels less like a celebrity showcase and more like an evolving personal archive, a place where their careers, childhood memories, cultural roots and shared life can exist under one roof.

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Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories
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Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

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Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

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