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Home > Entertainment News > Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

Anjali Anand recently opened the doors to her Mumbai home for Farah Khan’s vlog, revealing a cosy one-bedroom apartment filled with quirky decor, movie memorabilia, an eclectic handbag collection and plenty of personal touches.

Anjali Anand
Anjali Anand

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 11:18 IST

For someone who has often spoken about doing things on her own terms, Anjali Anand’s Mumbai home appears to follow the same philosophy. The actor recently welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip into her one-bedroom apartment, offering a glimpse into the space she has built around her tastes, memories and love for cinema.

The home is compact but far from ordinary. Warm lighting, a disco light and an eclectic mix of decor give the apartment a lived-in, almost whimsical feel. Rather than opting for the polished, hotel-like interiors often associated with celebrity homes, Anand’s space feels personal and collected over time. The actor has also filled the house with pieces that have a story behind them. Her living room includes framed artworks depicting Michael Jackson as an Indian figure and the Mona Lisa as an Indian queen, both reportedly gifts from a friend.

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From Harry Potter Memorabilia To A Restored Trunk

Anand’s love for films and pop culture is visible throughout the apartment. Harry Potter merchandise and a portrait of late actor Vinod Khanna are among the details that stand out. The living room features a two-seater sofa, a full-length mirror and a chest of drawers displaying bags and accessories in transparent cases. An old trunk has also been restored and incorporated into the room, while a white cabinet holds handbags collected from flea markets and Anand’s travels.

Two arches connect the living room to the rest of the house, with one leading to the bedroom and the other opening into the kitchen. The bathroom continues the playful aesthetic with white and pink tones. Anand revealed that she combined two smaller bathrooms to create one larger space. The lotus-shaped sink and a mirror framed with seashell detailing add another unusual touch.

Anjali Anand’s Bedroom Has One Simple Rule: No Folding Clothes

The bedroom is arguably the most revealing part of the home. A bed sits beside the windows, while a mirror with vanity lights faces it. The dressing area is organised with makeup and accessories, but Anand has a rather practical approach to her wardrobe. Instead of neatly folding everything away, she uses clothing organisers and hanging pipes to keep her outfits accessible. “I hate folding clothes,” she said during the home tour.

Her kitchen, meanwhile, is considerably more organised. Condiments and bottles are arranged on the counter, spices are labelled, and fresh and dried flowers add colour to the space. Farah and Anand also cooked Korean chicken rice noodles together, with Farah praising the dish as “restaurant-style.”

From Rocky Aur Rani To Dhamaal 4: Anjali Anand’s Career So Far

Anand began her acting journey with the web series Untag in 2017 before moving to television with Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Her film debut came with Bell Bottom, while her breakthrough came with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she played Gayatri “Golu” Randhawa.  She later appeared in projects including Raat Jawan Hai, Dabba Cartel and Bun Tikki. Her latest film, Dhamaal 4, saw her share the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and a larger ensemble cast.

The home tour also turned into a playful look at Anand’s handbag collection. Among the bags she showed Farah was a Birkin, prompting Farah to joke that selling two cars would be needed to afford one. She then suggested that Anand could sell the expensive bag and put the money towards a bigger home. 

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Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH
Tags: Anjali AnandFarah Khan

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Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

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Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH
Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH
Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH
Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH
Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

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