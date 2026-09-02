Inside Bigg Boss’ Dark Secrets: Divya Agarwal Reveals What Really Happens Inside The House, From Coffee Rules To Bathroom Privacy

For years, the Bigg Boss house has been as much a subject of curiosity as the contestants who live inside it. With cameras following the housemates almost round the clock, viewers are often left wondering what happens when the cameras are not focused on a particular moment — and how much of the show’s off-screen life is actually known to the audience. Now, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 winner Divya Agarwal has offered some answers.

Speaking to Shardul Pandit on the Shaardulogy podcast, Divya discussed the show’s strict food rules, the availability of cigarettes and alcohol, and some of the unusual questions contestants face after leaving the house. The episode, published in June 2026, specifically explored several long-running Bigg Boss rumours.

Why are coffee and ketchup considered luxury items in Bigg Boss?

According to Divya, some of the most ordinary kitchen staples can become surprisingly valuable inside the house. She recalled that coffee and tomato ketchup were not easily available and could feel like luxury items because of the restrictions around rationing. The actress even joked about finding her own workaround when ketchup was unavailable.

Interestingly, she said the rules appeared to be considerably different when it came to cigarettes. Divya claimed contestants who smoked were regularly asked about their preferred cigarette brand, which would then be made available to them.

Does Bigg Boss actually serve alcohol to contestants?

This is perhaps one of the most persistent rumours surrounding the show. Divya, however, dismissed it. She said contestants are not served alcohol inside the Bigg Boss house, despite viewers often assuming that drinks may be provided during parties or around Weekend Ka Vaar. According to her, the belief that alcohol is routinely available inside the house is simply a rumour.

What happens inside the Bigg Boss bathrooms?

The conversation took a more intriguing turn when Divya was asked about the personal lives and intimacy of contestants inside the house. While she did not provide specific details about anyone, she suggested that viewers do not necessarily see everything that happens inside the house. Shardul Pandit also remarked that some things happen inside the bathrooms, away from the main camera view.

Divya also recalled being asked bizarre questions after leaving the show, including whether people are brought into the house to provide waxing services. She laughed off the idea, making it clear that such assumptions are part of the mythology that has grown around Bigg Boss.

Why do Bigg Boss contestants attract so much curiosity?

Divya’s comments underline the unusual nature of the reality show’s format. Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 premiered in 2021, with Divya eventually emerging as its winner after spending 42 days in the house.

With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed extensively, even everyday details, from what they eat to how they spend private moments, become subjects of intense speculation. Divya’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into the gap between what viewers imagine happens inside the house and what former contestants say they actually experienced.