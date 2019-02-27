Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta Basu got married to her boyfriend Karan Talreja. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures of her sister's wedding. In the pictures, the bride Vijayeta is looking pretty in Bengali bridal look, meanwhile, her sister Bipasha Basu is looking alluring in powder pink lehenga with a perfect hairdo.

It seems that the wedding season is still in trending mode in Bollywood. Recently, Bipasha Basu’s sister Vijayeta Basu tied knots with her boyfriend Karan Talreja. As per reports, the actor earlier wanted a court marriage but after going through the pictures on social media, it looks like the actor’s sister had a dream wedding. Vijayeta Basu is looking alluring dressed in a Bengali style bride with a red lehenga and traditional jewelry. Bride’s sister Bipasha Basu is looking flamboyant dressed in a stylish traditional attire with a tight bun. Her pink lehenga with gold work is simply adding more to her beauty. Moreover, her pearl choker set with a maang tika is making her look like a princess. Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover is also looking handsome in a blue sherwani.

The wedding took place on February 25 and post the wedding Bipasha took to her official Instagram handle to share the wedding pictures. In some photos, both Bipasha and Karan were spotted putting the Bengali headgear used in weddings on Vijayeta’s forehead which is looking damn cute. Talking about the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the horror movie Alone with Karan Singh Grover in the lead role. This will be a comeback for the actor as she will be returning back to the industry with this film. The movie is among the highly anticipated films as both the couple will be seen again on the screens.

Here is a list of photos of the wedding:

