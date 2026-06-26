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Home > Entertainment News > Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

Hema Malini's 54-year-old Juhu bungalow is more than a celebrity home. From a dance hall with a strict no-footwear rule to two separate kitchens, a name given by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and a room filled with priceless fan memorabilia, here's what makes the house where Esha Deol lives truly unique.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Image Credits- Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Image Credits- Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 14:01 IST

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini’s renowned Juhu home has been a witness to years of Bollywood history, family events, and many memorable moments. Besides being an opulent abode of celebrities, the 54-year-old structure is an embodiment of ‘Dream Girl’s’ life as well as her strong connection with her family members.

During a recent visit to this house, Esha Deol, the daughter of Hema Malini, has spoken about several interesting aspects of this bungalow that has become their permanent abode. Initially purchased by Dharmendra and Hema Malini for use during weekends, this bungalow became their permanent residence later on. The house was completely renovated after sustaining heavy damages during the heavy floods in Mumbai in 2005.

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Here are five unique features that make the legendary bungalow stand out.

1. The House Finally Got a Name After Decades

The name that could be attributed to this place for many years was “Hema Malini’s bungalow” until it was named Advitiya by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual leader of India. The name fits perfectly since the bungalow is associated with one of the most famous Bollywood families.

2. A Sacred Dance Hall With a Strict No-Footwear Rule

Among the unique places within the bungalow is the large dance hall, which Hema Malini uses to do classical dance.

In addition, the dance hall has wooden floors, which are specially made to host up to thirty people dancing at once. This being a place for classical dance, one must take off his or her shoes while entering into the room. Besides, there are bronze statues of classical dance mudras at the entrance.

3. Special Chairs Reserved Only for Dharmendra and Hema Malini

The house is also a place where the love story of the couple is preserved in an emotionally touching manner.

Among the formal living spaces, there are two special chairs with personalized cushions bearing the portrait of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. According to Esha Deol, these chairs are reserved for her parents only.

4. Two Separate Kitchens for Different Food Preferences

Bungalow has been well-planned to meet the requirements of all in terms of food preferences.

Ms. Hema Malini is a strict vegetarian and has an exclusive kitchen meant for preparing vegetarian food only. The other kitchen is reserved for cooking non-vegetarian food for the remaining members of the family. This includes the children of Ms. Esha Deol too.

5. A Room Filled With Decades of Fan Love

One more feature of this house is an office which serves as a museum of the fabulous career of Hema Malini.

The office contains a great many souvenirs from the fans of the actress, consisting of various paintings, photos, handmade thread pictures, etc. In addition to this, it reminds us of many memorable moments from some of her famous movies.

A Home That Reflects Legacy and Family

Not only a celebrity home but also a residence which is built on memories, artistry, traditions, and family values, Hema Malini’s Juhu house stands out in terms of its divine dance room, customized interior, thoughtful designing, and rare memorabilia that symbolize the unique career of one of the most adored actresses of India.

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?
Tags: Esha Deolhema malinihome-hero-pos-11Juhu Home

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Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?
Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?
Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?
Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

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