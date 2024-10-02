Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are offering fans a sneak peek into their enchanting wedding day. After tying the knot in a secret ceremony in May, the couple shared photos from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy on Instagram on October 2.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are offering fans a sneak peek into their enchanting wedding day. After tying the knot in a secret ceremony in May, the couple shared photos from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy on Instagram on October 2.

A Romantic Celebration

“Forever and always, your wife,” Brown captioned her carousel of wedding photos, which featured stunning images from the nuptials and showcased her two exquisite bridal gowns. Bongiovi also took to Instagram, sharing his own collection of images from the special day, writing, “Forever and always, your husband.” In his posts, the couple is seen exchanging vows beneath a beautiful white floral arch and smiling amidst rows of towering trees. Bongiovi included a touching shot with his father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Stunning Bridal Gowns

For the ceremony, Brown wore a custom Galia Lahav gown adorned with intricate lace details, complemented by a sheer veil from Monvieve that echoed the lace design. She opted for minimal jewelry and makeup. Later in the evening, she changed into a chic satin off-the-shoulder gown. Bongiovi, 22, looked dapper in an ivory tuxedo jacket paired with black pants, a white shirt, and a black bow tie.

Intimate Nuptials

At the time of their May wedding, reports indicated that Bongiovi’s parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, were present, along with Brown’s parents. “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” an insider revealed.

A few weeks later, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed the marriage during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, expressing his happiness for the couple: “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

Newlywed Life

Following their secret wedding, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted in the Hamptons wearing their wedding rings. The “Stranger Things” star later showcased her new wedding ring in a beauty routine video shared on Instagram. On June 3, the couple celebrated their newlywed status with a fun outing at Universal Studios in Orlando, where they donned playful attire—Brown in denim shorts emblazoned with “wifey” and a hat reading “wife of the party.”

Relationship Journey

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Jake shared a selfie with her on Instagram, captioning it “bff <3.” By November, they had made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye. Throughout 2022, they attended several red carpet events together, including the season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things.”

Brown later revealed in an interview that they met on Instagram and were friends before dating. As the new year began, she referred to Jake as her “partner for life,” while he called her “the girl of my dreams” on her birthday.

Engagement and Proposal

The couple got engaged in April 2023, with Brown announcing the news on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of them together, accompanied by a line from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Jon Bon Jovi later confirmed the engagement, offering his perspective on love and partnerships during an interview, stating, “I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

A Special Proposal

In a candid interview, Brown recounted the moment she realized Jake was “the one.” She shared, “After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

She also revealed a touching detail about Jake’s proposal, noting that he used one of her mother’s rings. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal,” she explained. Jake proposed underwater while they were scuba diving on vacation, presenting her with the ring hidden in a shell, which she later described on a late-night talk show.

With their wedding now behind them, Brown and Bongiovi look forward to a bright future together, celebrated by friends and family.

ALSO READ: New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer