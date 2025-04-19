Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

The recent controversy surrounding Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who fled a hotel room during a narcotics raid in Kochi, has once again brought the long-ignored issue of drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry to the forefront. While Shine’s behaviour from walking out of interviews to allegedly being under the influence on multiple occasions has triggered renewed debate, industry insiders and experts say the problem runs much deeper.

A Long-Ignored Reality

Malayalam cinema, celebrated for its realistic storytelling and artistic finesse, has often brushed uncomfortable truths under the carpet. Drug and alcohol abuse on film sets is not new, and neither are the consequences it brings from erratic actor behaviour to enabling sexual misconduct.

In a 2024 report, the Justice K. Hema Committee, constituted to probe workplace harassment in the Malayalam film industry, highlighted how substance abuse fuels a toxic culture. The report stated, “Many acts of sexual harassment have taken place after the consumption of alcohol or drugs. Most actors arrive on set after consuming intoxicants, justifying it as a creativity booster.”

Shine Tom Chacko & Sreenath Bhasi: Not Isolated Cases

While Shine Tom Chacko’s erratic interviews and the recent narcotics raid have gone viral, his history of disrespect towards interviewers especially young women has been visible for years. Yet, he continued to be cast in mainstream films by established filmmakers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Similarly, actor Sreenath Bhasi has now been accused of demanding cannabis during film shoots. In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi, producer Haseeb Malabar alleged that Bhasi would refuse to come to set unless provided with “stuff to smoke.” Despite this, producers unfamiliar with his behaviour continue to offer him advances, showcasing the industry’s double standards.

Drug Use: A Normalised Practice on Sets

Several insiders and reports suggest that drug abuse has become routine on Malayalam film sets. From makeup artists to directors, the use of psychotropic substances is no longer limited to fringe elements. In 2018, Hashir Mohammed, scriptwriter of Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, was arrested for attempted rape while allegedly under the influence of synthetic drugs an incident that shocked the industry but failed to trigger systemic change.

According to the Excise Department and former Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh, the use of substances like MDMA, hashish, and LSD is on the rise in the Malayalam film circle. Despite this, no significant investigation into supply networks or the role of high-profile individuals has been undertaken.

Hema Committee’s Warning: Drugs Are a Gateway to Exploitation

The Hema Committee’s redacted report doesn’t mince words. It states that substance abuse is not just a backdrop but a “sinister catalyst” enabling power abuse, misconduct, and exploitation on sets. The report includes damning testimonies where survivors speak of rampant intoxication, leading to blurred boundaries and unchecked violations.

The Committee recommended:

A complete ban on alcohol and drugs in film workspaces. Visible signboards declaring film sets as substance-free zones across studios, outdoor sets, dubbing rooms, and production vehicles.

Industry Complacency & The Call for Accountability

Unfortunately, no major film body including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) or Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has taken proactive measures. Even state authorities remain silent, despite multiple complaints and police seizures indicating deep-rooted drug links to the industry.

While some senior voices like director Kamal admit the problem isn’t limited to young actors, there’s still a tendency to scapegoat individuals like Shine Tom Chacko or Sreenath Bhasi. Meanwhile, systematic issues from casteism and sexual harassment to pay disparity continue to be ignored.

WCC’s Cinema Code of Conduct: A Missed Opportunity

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had introduced a Cinema Code of Conduct (CCC), which proposed a zero-tolerance policy towards intoxication on sets. However, the Malayalam film industry has largely ignored these guidelines.

CCC emphasizes that only a safe and sober work environment can encourage survivors and whistleblowers to speak up a critical step for an industry grappling with both reputational and ethical decline.

Malayalam film industry’s drug problem is no longer an open secret it’s a loud, visible, and dangerous epidemic that threatens the core of artistic integrity and workplace safety. While the public outrage may centre on individual actors, what is truly needed is a structural overhaul, beginning with the enforcement of existing codes of conduct and the political will to address the rot within.

ALSO READ: Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology