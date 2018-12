Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their union with the entire film fraternity on December 1 in Mumbai. The event was attended by the whos and who of Bollywood industry. At the event, the celebrity duo twinned in black and red and danced the night out on their favourite tracks. The photos and videos of the same are going viral on social media. Have a look-

The last leg of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding celebrations came to an end on December 1 with a star-studded reception in Mumbai. From superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Rekha, Hema Malini to the next gen stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and celebrity couples like Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff and Farhan Akhtar –Shibani Dandekar graced the event. To let the bygones be bygones, Katrina Kaif, who has had cold vibes with Deepika in the past, also attended the event.

Post the star-studded bash, inside photos and videos from the big night are going viral on social media. Looking at the photos, one can state that Deepika and Ranveer’s bash was hell of an entertaining party. In one of the photos that is doing rounds on social media, Deepika can be seen without the long trench of her statement red gown by turning it into a mini-dress. To style the look, she has further replaced her heels with sneakers.

In another photo, Ranveer seems to have let go of his classic black tuxedo into an black kurta pyjama which he has styled an animal print overcoat, funky glasses and white sneakers. That is one cool couple, Isn’t it?

Have a look at inside photos and videos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s star studded reception here:

View this post on Instagram Cuties A post shared by @ ilydeepika on Dec 1, 2018 at 11:25pm PST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have earlier co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyo Ki Leela: Raasleela and Padmaavat, tied the knot on November 15 at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding festivities were followed by two intimate wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai and a post-wedding bash.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More