Soon after the grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra, her brother Siddharth is all set to tie a knot with his fiancee Ishita Kumar. It seems that the Chopra family is on full fling to throw one more wedding ceremony but it would be interesting to see whether this time it would be the same intimate affair as it was previously on Nick-Priyanka’s wedding or this time they will break the monotony. Priyanka shared some photos from the function on her social media profile and captioned saying that she is very proud upon her baby brother. She even welcomed her to-be sister-in-law into the family whole-heartedly and wished them good luck for their upcoming future.

In the photos, Siddharth Chopra can be seen wearing an elegant off-white sherwani with a half-sleeved coat whereas fiance Ishita is looking in a vibrant pink coloured salwar styled with white roses on her open hair and with silver jhumkas. They both just nailed their respective looks and the duo looked adorable together. Whereas Priyanka and Nick also made their presence felt at the Roka ceremony in their Indian avatar as the newly-wed couple dazzled the stage.

Nick and Priyanka tied a knot last year on December 2018 in a lavish wedding which took place in Jodhpur. After that, the duo never miss a chance to let their fans go crazy over their photos. Priyanka is one among the global stars who has managed to strike a perfect balance between Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor was recently spotted with her husband Nick at the Vanity Fair Oscar party where they gave their couple goals in Black.

