With a successful stint in shows like Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan and Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Telly actor Divyanka Tripathi has emerged as one of the most loved and bankable actors of Indian Television. Known to make the audience empathise and feel strongly for her on-screen character, she is no less than a sensation on social media. As she currently rings in the new year in Switzerland with her husband Vivek Dahiya, she is ruling hearts with her latest photos.

In the latest photo shared by the diva on her Instagram account, she is looking stunning in an all-white avatar. Seen donning a white sweater paired with a matching hairband, Divyanka is posing on a bridge against a pictureque backdrop. With her pose to her beautiful smile, everything in the picture screams perfection. Interestingly, shared just an hour ago, the photo is all set to cross 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Have a look at other photo from her Swiss vacation:

Post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka will be seen essaying the role of a chef in ALT Balaji’s web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. In the show, she will be seen sharing the screen with Rajeev Khandelwal.

