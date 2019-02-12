Soundarya Rajnikanth recently tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi. We got hold of some pictures of the wedding reception displaying the presence of the famous personalities including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Kajol among others. The photos showcase the heartwarming wishes showered upon the newlywed couple by the celebrities. Check out these first photos from the reception below.

Actor Rajnikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth pledged her vows with the actor-businessman Vishagan Vanagamudi yesterday in Chennai. The wedding took place in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and relatives at the Leela Palace hotel. However, the reception turned out to be a rather high profile event with the appearance of actors, businessmen and even politicians. Graphic designer, producer and director, Soundarya Rajnikanth primarily works in the Tamil film industry and is the founder and owner of Ocher Picture Productions. Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. She became a film producer with Goa in 2010 and made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan 2014.

The actor-businessman, Vishagan Vanangamudi is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company in Chennai. The former businessman made his acting debut in 2018 with the Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad aka Rajnikanth, the former actor turned politician is highly admired in Tamil Cinema. He began acting in plays while working in the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor. The actor gained prominence after his role in Sivaji in 2007 and became the highest paid actor in no time. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his contributions to the arts. At the 45th International Film Festival of India 2014, he was conferred with the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year.

