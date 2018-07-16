Family and close friends of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hosted a baby shower party for the couple on Sunday at their residence. In the inside pictures of the baby shower, the couple can be seen beamoing with excitement and joy. Shahid Kapoor recently finished the shooting for his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is going to be released soon.

As Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are expecting their second child, their family and close friends threw a grand baby shower party for the couple at their residence in Mumbai. In the inside pictures of the baby shower, Mira is beaming with joy. Donning a white polka dot maxi dress, Mira looks like an adorable mother to be. Shahid also nailed his look with a floral print shirt and blue jeans paired with white sneakers. Several fan clubs have shared the inside pictures of the party where Shahid and Mira can be seen cutting an amazing cake which says ‘HAPPY PUSHING’.

Reports said and some pictures suggested that Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Ishaan Khatter were also present during the function. Shahid and Mira tied the knots in July 2015 and have a beautiful daughter named Misha. Misha will turn two this year in August. Padmaavat actor recently announced the pregnancy of his wife with a cute picture of their daughter Misha that read ‘big sister’.

The photo from Mira Rajput’s baby shower shows that Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also attended the party. In the background, the duo can be seen enjoying the party.

Janhvi wore a floral white maxi dress for Mira’s baby shower and was looking totally stunning.

Meanwhile, Mira is expected to deliver her baby in November this year. On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in the movie Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the key roles. He recently finished the shooting for his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is going to be released soon. The movie features Sharaddha Kapoor opposite to him.

