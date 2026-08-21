Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review: 15 Years And Six Films Later, Can The Horror Franchise Still Scare You?

Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review: Fifteen years ago, Insidious proved that horror did not necessarily need blood-soaked violence to leave audiences uncomfortable. A dark corner, an eerie sound or the sudden appearance of the Lipstick-Face Demon behind Patrick Wilson was enough. More importantly, James Wan and Leigh Whannell gave the franchise its biggest weapon, the Further, a place where the dead were never quite as far away as they should be.

Five films later, returning to that world comes with a problem. Audiences know the tricks now. We know what that creaking door probably means and that staring into a dark hallway in an Insidious movie is almost never a sensible decision.

So, Insidious: Out of the Further has a difficult job. It has to feel like an Insidious film without simply repeating one. Director Jacob Chase certainly finds a few new nightmares behind that familiar red door. Whether there are enough of them is another matter.

Insidious: Out Of The Further Gives Us A New Family To Fear For

Rather than bringing back the Lambert family at the centre of the previous film, Out of the Further shifts its attention to Gemma (Amelia Eve), a mother raising her daughter in the same home where she experienced childhood trauma. Gemma soon discovers that her connection to the supernatural runs deeper than she realised. She can enter the Further, but there’s a particularly dangerous catch: she can bring something back with her.

It’s a smart enough idea to reopen the franchise. The Further is no longer simply somewhere characters accidentally enter and desperately try to escape. Chase gets to play with the possibility of the barrier between the two worlds becoming increasingly unstable. And naturally, nothing good is waiting on the other side.

Does Insidious: Out Of The Further Actually Scare You?

This is where the sixth film works best. Chase, who previously directed Come Play, understands that anticipation can be more frightening than the eventual jump scare. The film plays with darkness, strange spaces and objects that don’t behave quite as they should. One particularly surreal sequence involving a couch fort has been singled out even by critics less enthusiastic about the movie.

There are jump scares; plenty of them but the stronger moments are those when the film lets you notice something isn’t right before telling you why. Joseph Bishara’s return as composer also helps maintain the franchise’s distinctive, abrasive soundscape. The problem is familiarity.

After six films, we’ve walked through dark corridors, encountered distorted spirits and travelled into the Further enough times to understand the language of an Insidious scare. Some sequences still make you tense up, but fewer genuinely catch you off guard.

Amelia Eve Carries The New Insidious Chapter

Amelia Eve has the unenviable task of leading the franchise into its post-Lambert phase, and she gives Gemma enough vulnerability to prevent her from becoming merely another character running away from demons. The film’s underlying interest in motherhood also gives the supernatural chaos some emotional grounding. Chase has spoken about parental fears influencing his approach to the sequel.

Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers join the new ensemble, but for longtime fans, the familiar attraction is inevitably Lin Shaye’s Elise Rainier. Elise has long been the connective tissue of this increasingly complicated franchise, and Shaye once again brings warmth to a mythology that can otherwise become buried beneath exposition. Even some of the movie’s harsher reviews have identified her as one of its brighter elements.

Where Insidious 6 Begins To Lose Its Way

Unfortunately, Out of the Further becomes less effective whenever it tries too hard to explain itself. There is mythology involving Gemma’s past, the Further and a new supernatural threat, but the deeper the screenplay travels into those explanations, the less frightening everything becomes.

That’s an old horror problem: a monster is often scarier before you understand it. The movie occasionally seems caught between wanting to start a fresh chapter and needing to remind audiences that they’re watching the sixth Insidious. That tension leads to familiar franchise beats creeping back into what initially feels like a reasonably fresh setup.

Critical reaction has consequently been divided. Some reviews have praised Chase’s visual imagination and inventive scares, while others have criticised the film for recycling a formula that is beginning to show its age.

Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review — Final Verdict

So, can Insidious still scare you after 15 years and six films? Yes, just not quite like it used to.

Out of the Further has enough creepy imagery, well-designed scares and atmospheric sequences to make a theatrical watch worthwhile for franchise fans. Chase also deserves credit for moving beyond the Lamberts instead of manufacturing another reason to drag the family through the Further. But the movie can never completely escape its own history. What felt deeply unsettling in 2010 has become familiar territory in 2026. The red door can still make you nervous when it opens. The problem is that, after six movies, we have a pretty good idea of what’s standing behind it.

Rating: 3/5

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