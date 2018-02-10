Inspired by Akshay Kumar's Padman, The Sathyam Cinemas has joined the move to break all the taboos set regarding menstruation as they are offering free sanitary napkins in the cinema halls. The SPI cinemas have also assured that the campaign would be expanded to its other properties in various properties.

After making people across India posing for the camera, while holding a sanitary pad, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan seems to encourage people across the country, to break all the taboos set regarding menstruation. Akshay Kumar started the ‘PadMan challenge’ to promote the menstrual hygiene. Joining his move, Sathyam Cinemas said free sanitary napkins would be dispensed across its properties. The SPI cinemas have also assured that the campaign would be expanded to its other properties in various properties. The SPI cinemas are located in Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pondicherry, Thiruvananthapuram and Warangal. There are about 52 screens operated by the SPI cinemas.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan is working really well across India. Until now, the movie has earned around Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release. The movie is based on Tamil Nadu based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created sanitary napkins for the women of his village. In his statement, the real man behind the story, Muruganantham shared his happiness through a Twitter post on the eve of film’s release. In his tweet, he shared that he could not believe that a movie has been made on his story. The movie talks about menstrual hygiene in a very loud and clear manner.

The movie has Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. ‘PadMan’ – which marks Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture, narrates the story of a real-life superhero that invented the low-cost sanitary pad-manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women.