Poonam Pandey has once again crossed all limits as she took the Internet by storm for posting her sex tape. The video has been share at several social media platform, although Poonam has taken it down from her Instagram account. In the video, the model-turned-actor is joined by her alleged boyfriend who goes by name Sam Bombay on the photo and video sharing platform.

Poonam Pandey touched a new low on the Internet as she recently posted a new video of her having sex with boyfriend via her Instagram page and then took it down a few minutes later. Well, this is not something new for Pandey and her followers as she keeps alluring her them with her strip teases and pictures which are just too hot to handle. Now, the diva and sex tape is wreaking havoc on the photo and video sharing platform as it has already been shared by several other pages on Instagram. Also, the video has gone viral on several other social media platforms too.

In the video, the model-turned-actor is joined by her alleged boyfriend who goes by name Sam Bombay on Instagram. Poonam has alredy shared a couple of pictures with Sam on her Instagram handle. If reports to be believed then Facebook had deleted Poonam Pandey’s official account from the social networking site following the kind of content she keeps sharing, however, it clearly doesn’t seem to have affected her at all. Here’s some of her content that she has shared on her Instagram handle.

At the beginning of the month, Pandey amazed her followers with this new video that broke the Internet as soon it was posted by the actor. The video crossed over lakh views and several other accounts shared the video vigorously. Titled as Private Room, the video gave an insight of Poonam Pandey’s bathtub secrets. The diva shot to fame after she promised to pose nude if India wins 2011 World Cup. The diva has already tried her luck in the film but couldn’t make it big.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More