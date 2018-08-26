DJ Wale Babu girl Natasa Stankovic is setting her Instagram account on fire with steamy pictures and hot dances. From exotic vacations in Greece to workout sessions at the gym, Natasa Stankovic is giving her fans everyday treat through the photo-sharing platform.

Natasa Stankovic in one of her hot photoshoots

Remember the hot and beautiful girl from Bollywood rapper Badshah’s superhit song ‘DJ Wale Babu’? She has gotten hotter and she is busy making waves on Instagram these days. From exotic vacations in Greece to workout sessions at the gym, Natasa Stankovic is giving her fans everyday treat through the photo-sharing platform.

The graceful model-cum-actor was born in Serbia and is a phenomenal ballet dancer. She came to Mumbai in 2012 and has gone on to feature in dozens of TV commercials, video songs and films. Natasa has witnessed raging success in India ever since her stint in the glamour industry. After featuring in Badshah’s DJ Wale Babu, she received so much success that she was invited to play guest in Bigg Boss 8.

When she is not busy shooting, Natasa spends her time on vacations and doing all the fun stuff. She is a passionate dancer and keeps sharing her rehearsals on Instagram. Here are some of our top picks from Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram:

Eid Mubarak 💫💙 A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

💋🌹 #happyheart A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Jul 27, 2018 at 4:59am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More