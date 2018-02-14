In his role as Alauddin Khilji's slave, Jim Sarbh poured his magic on silver screens. In a recent post shared by Jim Sarbh, he was looking damn hot and Ranveer's comment on the post totally substantiate this. 'Sex Panther,' he called him with a panther emoji.

Malik Kafur aka Jim Sarbh’s character was one of the most appreciated ones from the movie Padmaavat. In his role as Alauddin Khilji’s slave, Jim poured his magic on silver screens. With his remarkable talent and great looks, the actor has made his mark on the Indian film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with movie Neerja in which he played the role of antagonist and was appreciated by critics. Well, if you have seen Padmaavat then you will agree with everything that has been written over here. In the movie, he was seen fantasising about Alauddin Khilji aka Ranveer Singh, and their chemistry was smoking hot.

His onscreen appearance was appreciated and the actor became an instant hit with his expressions and acting skills. In the song Binte Dil, the actor spread his magic with those exceptional expressions and the passion he held for his love throughout the song. Most of you must agree that their chemistry was actually better than the other characters of the movie. And both of them share the same love and passion offscreen too. In a recent post shared by Jim Sarbh, he was looking damn hot and Ranveer’s comment on the post totally substantiate this. “Sex panther,” he called him with a panther emoji.

His comment was followed by a ‘wink’emoji from actor Radhika Apte while Jim’s fan could not stop laughing at Ranveer’s comment. His performance in Padmaavat was widely appreciated by critics and audience. After Padmaavat, Jim will also be seen in Aditya Vikram Sengupta directorial Jonaki, a Bengali film. The film is about an 80-year-old woman, who goes into a coma and recounts the time she spent with her lover. The role of the lover is played by Sarbh.