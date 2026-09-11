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Home > Entertainment News > Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend Has A Hidden Cost: The Environmental Price Of Your Retro Selfie

Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend Has A Hidden Cost: The Environmental Price Of Your Retro Selfie

The latest AI trend is turning ordinary Instagram photos into glamorous 1980s portraits in seconds. But behind the nostalgia lies a less glamorous reality: AI image generation requires electricity, cooling and computing infrastructure, raising questions about how much the planet pays for our digital experiments.

Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend
Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 14:01 IST

Big hair, acid-wash denim, dramatic silhouettes and grainy film effects are suddenly taking over social media as users turn their modern photographs into 1980s-style portraits with AI. The trend, which has spread across Instagram and other platforms, follows the earlier wave of Studio Ghibli-style AI images and other viral generative-AI experiments. Users can upload a photograph, describe the desired retro look and receive a transformed image within seconds.

It looks effortless. The infrastructure behind it is anything but.

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Every AI-generated image is processed by computers in data centres, where powerful chips perform the calculations required to create the final picture. Those facilities need electricity to run the servers and additional resources for cooling. The exact environmental cost of one image varies considerably depending on the model, hardware, resolution and other factors. Research published in 2025 found differences of up to 46 times between image-generation models, highlighting why there is no single reliable number for the footprint of an AI picture.

Research involving Carnegie Mellon University and Hugging Face has also found that generative AI tasks can consume substantially more energy than specialised software performing comparable tasks.

That variation is important. It means claims that every AI image consumes a fixed amount of electricity should be treated cautiously.

The Bigger Problem Is Scale

One retro portrait is unlikely to make a noticeable difference. Millions of users repeatedly generating, editing and regenerating images are a different story. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres consumed about 415 TWh of electricity globally in 2024, around 1.5% of worldwide electricity consumption. Its base case projects that figure will more than double to approximately 945 TWh by 2030, with AI identified as the biggest driver of the increase.

That does not mean the entire increase can be blamed on Instagram trends. Data centres support everything from cloud storage and streaming to websites, business software and AI services. But the rapid expansion of AI is adding another layer of demand.

AI’s Water Problem Is Even Less Visible

Electricity is only part of the equation. Data centres also need cooling, and water can be involved both directly in cooling systems and indirectly through electricity generation. Research from the University of California, Riverside found that GPT-3 could consume roughly 500 ml of water for around 20 to 50 medium-length queries, depending on where and when the computing took place. The figure relates to an older AI model and should not be treated as the water cost of every modern AI interaction.

The bigger concern is scale and location. Water use that looks small per interaction can become significant when AI services are used billions of times, particularly in regions already facing water stress.

So, Should You Stop Using AI?

Not necessarily. The environmental question is less about one 1980s portrait and more about how casually we use generative AI at scale. AI can be genuinely useful for research, accessibility, productivity and creative work. But generating 20 slightly different versions of the same selfie simply because a trend is everywhere has a different value proposition.

The 1980s trend will eventually disappear from our feeds. The data centres powering it will not. As AI becomes part of everyday digital life, understanding that hidden footprint may be just as important as enjoying the technology itself.

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Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend Has A Hidden Cost: The Environmental Price Of Your Retro Selfie
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Instagram’s Viral ‘80s AI Trend Has A Hidden Cost: The Environmental Price Of Your Retro Selfie
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