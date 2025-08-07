Interim Relief For Elvish Yadav In Snake Venom Case, Supreme Court Stays Trial

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on legal proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with a rave where snake venom and other illegal drugs were allegedly supplied and consumed.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the respondents, including the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant Gaurav Gupta, seeking their response to Yadav’s plea.

Elvish Yadav Approached Supreme Court Against Allahabad High Court’s Order

Yadav had approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the chargesheet filed against him and the summons issued in the case.

Earlier in May, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the allegations warranted a thorough legal examination as multiple FIRs had been registered in the matter. Today, the counsel appearing for Yadav informed the top court that his client has challenged the Allahabad High Court’s order denying him relief.

The top court ordered an interim stay on legal proceedings against Yadav and issued a notice to the respondents in the matter.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been charge-sheeted under Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 284, 289 and 120B of the IPC with Sections 8, 22, 29, 30 and 32 of the NDPS Act.

FIR Was Registered Under Wildlife Protection Act, NDPS Act

The FIR was registered at Police Station Sector-49, Noida, District Gautam Buddh Nagar. A summons order has also been issued by the First Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Yadav challenged the chargesheet and the proceedings because the informant was not a competent person to lodge an FIR under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is pleaded that no snake, narcotic or psychotropic substance has been recovered from the applicant.

(With ANI Inputs)

