International Day Of The Girl Child: Ranveer Singh’s Pledge To Educate 1,000 Daughters And The Story Behind It

On International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, Ranveer Singh’s pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters offers a timely reminder of the role education plays in expanding opportunities for girls. The actor made the commitment during a visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi, when he spoke about seeking blessings for his family and the journey ahead. He also announced that he would join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to support the education of 1,000 girls.

“It feels wonderful to be here. By Bappa’s grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for both me and my family. So, we have come here to seek His darshan, to express our gratitude, and to receive His blessings for the journey ahead—for the journey of life,” Ranveer said.

He then made his pledge, adding, “I pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters by joining the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. I hope that this pleases Bappa and that His blessings remain with us always.”

What Was Ranveer Singh’s Pledge?

Ranveer’s announcement centred on supporting the education of 1,000 daughters through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The commitment brought attention to girls’ education through a public pledge made during a religious visit. The specific implementation of the commitment including how beneficiaries would be identified, the level of financial support and the timeline should be confirmed with the campaign organisers before being stated as fact.

What Is The International Day of the Girl Child ?

International Day of the Girl Child highlights girls’ rights, opportunities and the barriers they continue to face. Education remains central to that conversation, helping girls build knowledge, independence and wider choices for their futures.

Ranveer’s pledge is therefore relevant to the occasion because it places the education of girls at the centre of a public commitment. Its impact, however, will ultimately depend on how the pledge is implemented and how many students receive support.

What Is Ranveer Singh Working On Next?

On the professional front, Ranveer has begun shooting for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta. Filming began in Mumbai in August 2026, with the production using real locations around the city.

The film also marks a step into production for Ranveer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films, which is co-producing the project alongside True Story Films and Birla Studios. Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is also part of the cast.

The release date has not been announced in the reporting currently available. Pralay is Ranveer’s next major project following the Dhurandhar franchise.

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