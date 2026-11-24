International Emmy Awards 2026: The United Kingdom turned out to be the biggest winner at the 54th International Emmys ceremony, with the country earning nine prizes in 16 nominated categories. But India was unfortunate enough not to win either of the two nominations; comedian Vir Das and the SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club remained unrewarded during the ceremony that took place on November 23 in New York.

The drama series award was won by Carême of France and Comedy award went to División Palermo – Season 2 of Argentina, also known internationally as Community Squad. The awards were for TV shows and performances from countries all over the globe with 64 nominees from 22 countries. Actor Michael Urie was the host of the event.

Vir Das and Real Kashmir Football Club miss out on International Emmy

The comedy category featured Indian comedian Vir Das who was nominated for Netflix show Vir Das: Fool Volume. But the Emmy Award for Comedy went to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2, competing with Das’s special, UK’s Man vs Baby and Spain’s Old Dog, New Tricks.

It was the third time Das had been nominated for the International Emmy. Previously, he was nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and Vir Das: Landing in 2023. He won the Comedy Emmy in the latter case becoming the first Indian comedian to get that distinction. With his latest nomination he also became the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations.

India’s other nominee Real Kashmir Football Club did not win the Drama Series Emmy as it went to France’s Carême. This SonyLIV series stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is based on the real-life story of the football team Real Kashmir FC – first professional football club of Jammu and Kashmir. The series premiered in December 2025 and was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The UK secured nine of the 16 competitive awards, including honours for acting, documentary, news, current affairs, children’s programming and a television miniseries. Here is the complete list of winners:

Category Winner Country Drama Series Carême France Comedy División Palermo – Season 2 (Community Squad) Argentina Best Performance by an Actor Bobby Schofield for Unforgivable United Kingdom Best Performance by an Actress Mona Mina Leon for Holy Sh!t Belgium Arts Programming Der talentierte Mr. F (The Talented Mr. F) Germany Current Affairs Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War United Kingdom Documentary Louis Theroux: The Settlers United Kingdom Kids: Animation The Scarecrows’ Wedding United Kingdom Kids: Factual & Entertainment Horrible Science United Kingdom Kids: Live Action Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor United Kingdom News The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone United Kingdom Non-Scripted Entertainment Educating Yorkshire – Season 2 United Kingdom Short-Form Series De Klas van 2000 (The Class of 2000) Belgium Sports Documentary The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix South Africa Telenovela Leyla Türkiye TV Movie/Mini-Series Prisoner 951 United Kingdom

The winners list includes nine UK productions or performers, while France, Argentina, Belgium, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye accounted for the other seven competitive awards.

Who received the special honours at the 2026 International Emmys?

Besides these 16 competitive awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded two special awards.

The International Emmy Founders Award was won by Netflix executive Bela Bajaria, whereas the International Emmy Directorate Award went to Gerhard Zeiler, who is the President of Warner Bros. Discovery International. This year’s 54th event witnessed the presence of TV experts and nominees from 22 countries. Although the United Kingdom emerged as the top winner at the event, India got two nominations for its television and comedy shows even though both failed to win any award.

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