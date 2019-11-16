International Film festival of India has created a buzz around as the officials have declared that this season will be host by Karan Johar. Karan Johar who is a remarkable Filmmaker will host the inaugural ceremony of the mega event.

International Film festival of India has created a buzz around as the officials have declared that this season will be host by Karan Johar. Karan Johar who is a remarkable Filmmaker will host the inaugural ceremony of the mega event. This time the season is going to be even more interesting because the International Film Festival of India has completed 50 years. This season will bring something new and interesting. The show is not just about glamour and about fashion but also about talent and social change.

There are several films that have been made this year but did not get any appreciation. For all those IFFI welcomed 200 foreign entries, there will more than 50 films that have been directed by female directors. Karan Johar is one name in the industry who has marked his presence with his incredible work and impact on the audience.

The IFFI officials have taken it to the official account of Twitter and announced that this season will be host by Karan Johar. And they promised to give us more fun and entertainment this time. This most awaited festival will last up to 9 days and these nine days will be fortunate for all the movie lovers. The film will be screened for all nine days but the event will be premier with the inaugural ceremony.

Almost 25 films are taken to be released that have been nominated for Oscars. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar earlier announced that this event will be open by the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the bench will be joined by some other actors from Bollywood. In the event, the regional films will get an equal opportunity to showcase their special outcome. There are so many fests that happen all over India but this season of the International Film Festival of India.

