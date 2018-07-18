In a chat with NewsX, International singer Arian Romal was quoted saying "When I came to India, I played some of my English tracks to companies and I was asked to make "Afterparty" in Hindi/Punjabi. I was not ready to release it that time but after a year with a lot of parties, I release that it was time for me to have an afterparty and that's why I released the song."

He is an international singer who has made his mark in India by singing in Hindi as well. Now, Arian Romal’s latest single ‘Afterparty’ is rocking in the party circuit. In a chat with Latha Srinivasan, the actor and singer talk about his music, acting career and his Bollywood debut.

NewsX: Tell us about your new single ‘Afterparty’.

Arian Romal: I was working on “Afterparty” for a very long time ago. Actually, the track supposed to be an English song and it was ready to release. When I came to India, I played some of my English tracks to companies and I was asked to make “Afterparty” in Hindi/Punjabi. I got someone to translate my English lyrics to Hindi/Punjabi. I was not ready to release it that time but after a year with a lot of parties, I release that it was time for me to have an afterparty and that’s why I released the song.

NewsX: Who is your favourite Indian artist?

Arian Romal: Jasmin Walia is my favourite Indian artist right now. She doesn’t try hard with her music; it’s just evident with her songs.

NewsX: Any Indian musicians you want to collaborate with?

Arian Romal: Honestly, I would love to work with Dinchak Pooja. I’m sure that with my professionalism and sound and her craziness I could make her become the Indian Cardi B!

NewsX: You are also into acting. Acting or singing – what is your first love?

Arian Romal: It’s like having two babies – you can’t choose between them and you can never love one of them more than the other one. But it all depends on my creativity and the projects that I’m getting.

NewsX: Have you signed any Bollywood films now?

I have been offered two Hindi movies and one south movie script. Right now, I’m working on a Danish film that I’ve signed as the lead character and trying to fit the schedules. Between that movie and the Hindi/south movies that I’ve been offered, one of the Hindi scripts is really interesting and I would love to do it. I have the contract ready to sign, so hopefully, once the dates are cleared for my movie shooting in Denmark, I’ll be able to sign it and start my Bollywood joinery as an actor as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More