As the entire world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2018, our Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Dhanush, Priya Prakash Varrier, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Raghu Ram, Sonali Bendre Behl, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have posted empowering messages for women accross the globe.

On this special day, many Bollywood celebrities have posted inspiring and empowering messages on their social media accounts

It’s that time of the year again when the spirit of womanhood is celebrated across the globe as we celebrate International Women’s Day 2018. This day, we remember women from across the globe who have inspired us, been an idol and most of all, help us understand that women are in no way weaker than men. In fact, it’s high time we realise that they are far above men, more than equal to men and can be as independent as men and live life on their own terms.

On this special day, many Bollywood celebrities have posted inspiring and empowering messages on their social media accounts to make all the women feel special on the occasion of International Women’s Day. From actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, actor Dhanush, Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Raghu Ram, Sonali Bendre Behl to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, everyone has given their tribute to all the wonderful women with adorable and inspiring messages on social media. While some messages are empowering, some are emotional and some are overwhelming.

ALSO READ: Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Happy Women’s day and thank you for making our lives better every single day. #womensday — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 8, 2018

T 2736 – On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

Kudos to these women champions from across the country for playing a monumental role in motivating their villages and displaying their unending #SwachhShakti. @swachhbharat #WomensDayhttps://t.co/MzYU6nsG1B — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2018

Early morning forward from a friend: Embrace your divine feminine power this #WomensDay

And it works because instantly I am in full Kali Ma mode wanting to stab him with my Trishul — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 8, 2018

It's great to see initiatives like the #AsmitaYojana that the Maharashtra govt. is launching today on #WomensDay to provide sanitary napkins at a heavily subsidized rate in rural maharashtra. I hope that this will be implemented across the whole country soon (2/4) — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) March 8, 2018

Woman, to you we must express deepest gratitude and give all our strength and love! The world’s largest minority! You bear your struggles with grace and make the world a beautiful place to live in. Thank you! #WomensDay — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) March 8, 2018

“The best way to change the society and the underlying issues is to channelize the power of woman in every walk of life.” #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/W2REqX16mH — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) March 8, 2018

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2018: Women that broke the glass ceiling in film industry

“I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as an individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman. Happy #WomensDay,” tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar mentioning his women-centric films such as Fashion, Corporate, Page 3, Satta among others. On the other hand, superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted “Kudos to these women champions from across the country for playing a monumental role in motivating their villages and displaying their unending #SwachhShakti. @swachhbharat #WomensDay”

ALSO READ: Balkrishna Doshi makes India proud; becomes first Indian architect to win Pritzker Prize

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App