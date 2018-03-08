It’s that time of the year again when the spirit of womanhood is celebrated across the globe as we celebrate International Women’s Day 2018. This day, we remember women from across the globe who have inspired us, been an idol and most of all, help us understand that women are in no way weaker than men. In fact, it’s high time we realise that they are far above men, more than equal to men and can be as independent as men and live life on their own terms.  

On this special day, many Bollywood celebrities have posted inspiring and empowering messages on their social media accounts to make all the women feel special on the occasion of International Women’s Day. From actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, actor Dhanush, Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Raghu Ram, Sonali Bendre Behl to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, everyone has given their tribute to all the wonderful women with adorable and inspiring messages on social media. While some messages are empowering, some are emotional and some are overwhelming.

“I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as an individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman. Happy #WomensDay,” tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar mentioning his women-centric films such as Fashion, Corporate, Page 3, Satta among others. On the other hand, superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted “Kudos to these women champions from across the country for playing a monumental role in motivating their villages and displaying their unending #SwachhShakti. @swachhbharat #WomensDay”

