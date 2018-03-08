2018 feels particularly significant for International Women’s Day. It’s not only the centenary of the suffragettes, but #metoo and #timesup have raised mainstream awareness of exclusion, disparity, harassment and abuse. March 8th, people from around the globe will be celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), an annual event that honours the various achievements—social, economic, political, and cultural—that females have accomplished.

On International Women’s Day women from across the globe come together to force the world to recognise inequalities and celebrate the achievements of women who have overcome these barriers. The day has been observed for more than 100 years. It started with the suffragettes; in the early 1900s, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911, and it’s now marked around the world. It has been celebrated on March 8th since 1913 and was recognised by the United Nations in 1975, which each year has created a theme.

While the entire world is fighting for women empowerment, equal pay and equal opportunities, on this International Women’s Day it is important to remember those who worked hard before the wave of feminism hit and broke the glass ceiling in the film industry all over the world. While this list does not contain every name that has worked towards making the fraternity what it is today, they deserve recognition too, in fact, every woman on this planet deserves recognition. Here are the women who made a mark in Hollywood and Bollywood with their talent and sheer perseverance:

1. Sridevi, Actress

The veteran actress who recently passed away at the age of 54 and has 300 movies to her name, is not only Bollywood’s but is also a Tamil and Telugu movie star making her the first female superstar of the industry. She was the first actress to earn more than her male counterpart when she was paid more than Superstar Rajnikanth and was also the first to charge Rs. 1 crore for a movie. She was known for her dancing skills, comic timing and versatility which make her a force to reckon with. She paved the path for women to enter the field of comedy films.

2. Oprah Winfrey, Actress/Director/Talk Show Host

Everyone in the world knows Oprah Winfrey, as the first female self-made star who is black and came from an abusive childhood. Working in local media, she was both the youngest news anchor and the first black female news anchor at Nashville‘s WLAC-TV. Winfrey had a net worth of $340 million and replaced Bill Cosby as the only African American on the Forbes 400 in 2013. With a net worth of over $270 crores, Winfrey is believed to be the richest African American women.

3. Ava DuVarney, Director

The Wrinkle in Time director has an Oscar-nomination for the documentary The 13th, a historic Golden Globe nomination for Selma where she became the first black female director to get that recognition and has also become the first woman of colour to get over $100 million to make a live-action movie by Disney.

4. Ellen Pompeo, Actress

The face of hit TV show Grey’s Anatomy which was created by Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo recently fought for her right to be paid more than her male co-stars which were earlier being denied due to Patrick Dempsey’s Hollywood status. After a long fight with the producers, Pompeo’s new pact will have her earning more than $20 million a year which is $575,000 per episode, along with a seven-figure signing bonus and two full back end equity points on the series, estimated to bring in another $6 million to $7 million. This is the highest salary any TV actress has cashed in after Big Bang Theory paid Kaley Cuoco $1 million per episode along with the rest of the cast.

5. Elizabeth Taylor, Actress

It took an actress of Elizabeth Taylor’s star power to finally demand and receive pay equal in comparison to her male counterparts. In 1963, Taylor finally received a million-dollar paycheck for her role in the infamous remake of Cleopatra. Today, Sandra Bullock holds the female record with $20 million, which eventually turned to over $70 million once all the revenue streams were figured into the equation. ALSO READ: Google Doodle shares 12 poignant stories to commemorate International Women’s Day 6. Pam Grier, Actress

The tagline for the 1973 film Coffy described Pam Grier’s character as the “baddest one-chick hit squad that ever hit town!” The same could be said of Grier as an actress. Through a string of prison and blaxploitation films in the early ’70s, Grier became arguably the first black female action star, a genre usually reserved for men. Even Rotten Tomatoes ranked her as the second greatest female action heroine in film history, setting the stage for the badass women we see in film today. 7. Sigourney Weaver, Actress & Producer

Without Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, there would be no Thelma, no Louise, no Lara Croft, no Katniss Everdeen. While Alien was all about the monster, Aliens was all Ripley. Weaver’s fierce performance proved that women could carry an action movie and earn an Oscar nomination in the process. 8. Penny Marshall, Actress, Director & Producer

Few would have suspected that Penny Marshall’s hilarious Laverne DeFazio on TV’s Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley harboured a first-rate film director. That all changed in 1988 when Big became the first film helmed by a woman to pass the magic $100 million thresholds at the box office. She later moved into producing films like A League of Her Own and Cinderella Man. 9. Kathryn Bigelow, Director & Producer

It took Kathryn Bigelow’s two-fisted Oscar producer and director wins for The Hurt Locker (2009) to get Hollywood’s old boys’ club to sit up and take notice. She was the first women to win an Oscar in the Best Director category since the beginning of the Award ceremony. 10. Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Animator & Director

It took the turn of the millennium before an Asian-American woman was allowed to direct a big-budget Hollywood film. Chinese-American Joan Chen’s Autumn In New York, unfortunately, didn’t set the box office on fire. Korean-American Jennifer Yuh Nelson had better luck. She parlayed her Annie Award-winning storyboarding for the opening of Kung Fu Panda (2008) into a directing gig for the film’s sequel three years later, becoming the first Korean-American woman to solo direct an animated feature film. The $665 million global box office further opened the door for female directors. 11. Patty Jenkins, Writer, Director & Producer

Speaking of big box office takes, no film has been talked about more in 2017 than Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman. Jenkins became the first woman to direct a film with a budget of $100 million, a gamble that paid off. The film made $103 in its first weekend, the highest-grossing opening ever for a female director. To date, the film has surpassed Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s record with a global take of $789 million. ALSO READ: Mental Hai Kya new poster: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao hit with newspaper bomb this time

