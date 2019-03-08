On the occasion of International Women's' day, several Bollywood stars are sharing their thoughts with powerful and impactful posts on social media. Among many, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking post. Posting a plain pink black photograph, Sonam Kapoor in the caption wrote that as a woman in the arts, undoubtedly the change is afoot. Women have access to roles they had never would have seen a few years ago.

On the occasion of International Women’s’ day, several Bollywood stars are sharing their thoughts with powerful and impactful posts on social media. Among many, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking post. Posting a plain pink black photograph, Sonam Kapoor in the caption wrote that as a woman in the arts, undoubtedly the change is afoot. Women have access to roles they had never would have seen a few years ago. They are also speaking up and supporting the movements that can speak their rights. But is this enough. Within two hours, the post has received a total of 20,971 likes.

The actor who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Sonam Kapoor has never shied away in voicing her opinion in addressing social issues. Soon after the post she also posted a plain white photograph, in the caption she mentioned about renowned and successful women that how they are motivating and inspiring every women to achieve their dreams.

She wrote that Indra Nooyi, Malala Yousef, Sheryl Sandberg, Oprah Winfrey are just a few of the women who have and continue to make history every single day. They show up, face the world and all its inequalities with grace and determination telling us that there is a place for women in every sphere of the world and is ours for the taking. All these women are inspiring the young girls, help them to achieve their success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More