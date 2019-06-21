International Yoga Day 2019: International Yoga Day 2019 is being celebrated all across the world today with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. In Bollywood, celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu among many others are promoting a healthy lifestyle and highlighting the importance on yoga on social media.

International Yoga Day 2019: Over the years, Our Bollywood celebrities have shifted their focus from intensive physical training in fitness centres to taking care of their well being with Yoga. It wouldn’t be wrong to say Yoga has found its place in everyone’s fitness regimen. As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today on June 21, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to spread the word and urge everyone to take sometime off their busy schedule and incorporate Yoga into their everyday routine.

An ardent follower of Yoga, Shilpa Shetty celebrated International Yoga Day 2019 by performing asanas at an event held at Gateway Of India in Mumbai. Sharing a video from the event on her Instagram account, Shilpa said that what can be a better way than to practice yoga with CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets and officials.

Malaika Arora shared that she is grateful to be part of two businesses that bring a change with yoga and mindfulness. Requesting everyone to make Yoga a part of their lifestyle, Malaika said that we should be proud of this beautiful practice and its benefits. Bipasha Basu shares photos of herself doing yoga and quoted Sadhguru. Responding to the post, Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover thanked her for being such an inspiration.

Take a look at how Bollywood is celebrating International Yoga Day 2019:

Happy #InternationalYogaDay to you all. “Let your whole body breathe.” Says my yoga teacher #ManglaDuggalJi. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/s0th2dnEcj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2019

Along with the three Bollywood divas, Celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna among many others.

