Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that the overwhelming popularity of this feature has delayed its availability for free-tier users.

The internet is buzzing with Ghibli-style illustrations as users experiment with OpenAI’s latest image-generation tool in ChatGPT. People have transformed everything—from personal portraits to iconic movie scenes and viral memes—into dreamy, Ghibli-inspired visuals.

However, reports indicate that the AI tool struggles to generate accurate Ghibli-style images of human faces, leading to frustration among users.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It’s been 24 hours since OpenAI unexpectedly shook the AI image world with 4o image generation. Here are the 14 most mindblowing examples so far (100% AI-generated): Advertisement · Scroll to continue 1. Studio ghibli style memespic.twitter.com/E38mBnPnQh — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) March 26, 2025

Nobody asked for Bollywood movie scenes in Ghibli style — but here they are. pic.twitter.com/umiDAA7LNu — Vivek Choudhary (@ivivekch) March 26, 2025

OpenAI CEO Acknowledges High Demand

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that the overwhelming popularity of this feature has delayed its availability for free-tier users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared, “Images in ChatGPT are way more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations). Rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while.” Some users have also reported receiving error messages stating that the tool is unable to create Ghibli-style illustrations.

What Is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is a legendary Japanese animation studio, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki. The studio is celebrated for its breathtaking hand-drawn animation, deeply emotional storytelling, and signature aesthetic.

Its films often explore themes of environmentalism, human resilience, and the magic of imagination. Some of its most iconic works include:

Spirited Away

My Neighbor Totoro

Princess Mononoke

Howl’s Moving Castle

Ghibli-style images refer to artwork that captures the distinctive visual charm of these films. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT image generator does not replicate Studio Ghibli’s animation techniques, it attempts to create illustrations inspired by this beloved style.

How to Generate Ghibli-Style Images in ChatGPT

To create Ghibli-inspired images using ChatGPT, users must provide detailed prompts. Including key elements such as nature, fantasy creatures, or warm color palettes helps in achieving a closer resemblance to the Ghibli aesthetic. For example:

“A serene forest with glowing spirits, in Ghibli-style.”

“A coastal village with pastel hues, inspired by Studio Ghibli.”

By crafting precise descriptions, users can guide the AI to generate images that embody the whimsical and dreamlike essence of Ghibli’s artwork.

The Debate: Art vs. AI-Generated Illustrations

The rise of AI-generated Ghibli-style images has sparked a heated debate in the artistic community. While many see this as a revolutionary way to make artistic expression more accessible, critics argue that it undermines the craftsmanship of traditional animation.

co-founder of studio ghibli, hayao miyazaki’s reaction to AI generated art btw https://t.co/w9xHfyLVrG pic.twitter.com/EtPkmsgtZt — kp (@earthlykisssed) March 26, 2025

Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has been vocal about his disapproval of AI-generated art, viewing it as a threat to the authenticity of hand-drawn animation. Some fear that widespread use of AI in art could devalue the time-honored skills of animators and artists.

This debate highlights a broader discussion about the intersection of technology and creativity—should AI enhance human artistry, or does it risk replacing it? As AI-generated content continues to evolve, the balance between innovation and artistic integrity remains a crucial topic in the creative world.

ALSO READ: Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral