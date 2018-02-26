Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has crossed 5 million followers on Instagram. The pretty girl who has featured in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love seems to have caught the attention of the entire nation. She is not only being talked about all over social media, but the number of her followers on her Instagram account is growing every minute and have now crossed the 5 million mark.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, thanks to the power of the internet! The pretty girl who has featured in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love seems to have caught the attention of the entire nation. She is not only being talked about all over social media, but the number of her followers on her Instagram account is growing every minute and have now crossed the 5 million mark. Yes, Priya Prakash now has 5 million followers on her Instagram account.

According to a previous report on catch news, Priya had gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day became the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has recorded the same number of followers in such a short span of time. Priya, who is going to make her debut in the Omar Lulu film Oru Adaar Love, has won millions of hearts by her striking expressions and an adorable wink. She is being loved by the people as she is reminding them of old-school romance.

Recently, the internet sensation was spotted with master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar, along with her co-star Roshan. Not only this, she also found a fan in Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who recreated Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink from Oru Adaar Love’s song with his son Allu Ayaan. The video went viral on social media in no time and now with Priya crossing a whopping number of 5 million followers, we wonder what effect her magic will have in the coming days.

