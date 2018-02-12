Priya Prakash Varrer, who is going to make her debut in Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love. is winning millions of hearts by her eye gestures and expressions in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi. her following on social media has increased manifold since the release of the song. the pretty actress has gained more than 606K followers on Instagram in a single day.

The name of Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier is on everybody’s lips today, thanks to the power of the internet! The pretty girl who has featured in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love seems to have caught the fancy of the entire nation. If you don’t believe us, just have a look at her followers on social media! According to a report on catchnews, Priya has gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day becoming only the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Kylie Jenner have recorded same/or more number of followers in such a short span of time.

Priya is going to make her debut in the Omar Lulu film Oru Adaar Love. In the song, her eye gestures and expressions have been loved by the people as they remind of old-school romance. The song shows the setting of a school campus and Priya plays the role of one of the students who starts flirting with a guy when he sets his eyes upon her. The viral song has gained more than six million song views since its release on YouTube. The most intriguing part is that people who do not even understand the language are checking it out on the video-sharing site only to see Priya.

Well, we can’t wait to see the lovely girl in the movie as one song is just not enough!