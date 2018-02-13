Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to cross 2 million followers on her Instagram account and with this, she has joined Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Kylie Jenner who have previously recorded same/or more number of followers in such a short span of time.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, thanks to the power of the internet! The pretty girl who has featured in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love seems to have caught the attention of the entire nation. She is not only being talked about all over social media, but the number of her followers on her Instagram account has been increasing drastically since two days and are close to touching a whopping amount of 2 million anytime soon.

According to a report on catchnews, Priya has gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day becoming only the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Kylie Jenner have recorded same/or more number of followers in such a short span of time. Priya, who is going to make her debut in the Omar Lulu film Oru Adaar Love, has won millions of hearts by her striking expressions and adorable wink. She is being loved by the people as she is reminding them of old-school romance.

With Priya so close to crossing 2 million followers on Instagram, there is not a single doubt about the fact that she has become the most talked about internet sensation of recent times. Well, her charm is what has left many boys love-struck and she is also being called the ‘National love interest’ of India. The 18-year-old college girl has managed to grab millions of eyes overnight with a single wink and the increasing numbers of her Instagram followers say it all!