Wink fame Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier is back with another wink video and her fans can’t stop admiring her. Keeping the craze of cricket which started on April 7 with Indian Premier League (IPL) in mind, Manikya Malaraya Poovi actress Priya Prakash Varrier’s winking video was released. Sitting beyond the boundary line, Priya Prakash Varrier in the advertisement is seen enjoying a bar of chocolate. When a ball crosses the boundary, a guy comes close to her and asks her for the ball.

Priya Prakash Varrier became famous when her short clip from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ where Priya is seen winking at a boy (played by actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof) was loved by her fans. Within days, the actress was an online sensation and loved by all. More than 606k followers on Instagram in a single day started following the South Indian beauty. She currently is followed by 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

Priya is currently graduating in (B.Com.) from Vimala College, Thrissur. In 2017, she began her career as a model and performed several modeling assignments and has also taken part in many beauty pageants. Priya in 2018 appeared in the Tamil music video Nee Vaanam Naan Mazahai. She also got a quick break in Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. Recently, Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight star was seen supporting the campaign to drive safe.

